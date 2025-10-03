News

Heerema Marine secures contract for Andrew platform decommissioning

Oct 3, 2025
Heerema Marine Contractors was awarded a decommissioning contract by BP for the Engineering, Preparation and Removal (EPR) of the Andrew platform’s topside and jacket.

The scope includes the removal, transport and offloading of the topside, comprising the Flare and Kinnoull Module, and the four-legged steel jacket with 12 skirt piles. This follows the removal of the Andrew Drilling Equipment Set (DES) in 2024, also executed by Heerema Marine Contractors.

