Global and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore Advances

Gran Tierra: Another Ecuador oil discovery from the Charapa-B6 well

Aug 12, 2024
0 480 1 minute read
Photo credit: Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra has now drilled five exploration wells in Ecuador, each leading to an oil discovery. This is the first exploration well drilled in the Charapa Block since the Charapa-B5 well was drilled in 2022. The rig has been moved to drill the Charapa-B7 exploration well which was spud on 9 August 2024.

Gran Tierra has run production casing, cemented and perforated the Hollin oil zone and has begun production testing.
The Hollin oil zone was perforated over 50 ft of reservoir with 45 ft of reservoir pay based on log evaluation. A jet pump was run and the well has produced at stabilized rates over 53 hours at 2,118 BOPD, 28.2-degree API gravity oil, a 2.2% water cut, and a gas-oil ratio of 21 standard cu ft per stock tank barrel.

Aug 12, 2024
0 480 1 minute read

Related Articles

Chevron uses deepwater technology for Anchor production

Aug 12, 2024

Pantheon secures rig for Megrez-1 well

Aug 12, 2024

Predator updates MOU-5 drilling plans

Aug 9, 2024

Northern Ocean wins TotalEnergies contract extension

Aug 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button