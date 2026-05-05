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Expro to acquire Norway-based Enhanced Drilling in MPD expansion

May 5, 2026
0 1,183 Less than a minute
Expro to acquire Norway-based Enhanced Drilling in MPD expansion

Expro agreed to acquire Enhanced Drilling, a Norwegian provider of managed pressure drilling (MPD) technologies, in a deal valued at approximately NOK 2 billion.

The acquisition adds MPD capabilities to Expro’s well construction portfolio, including technologies designed to help operators manage narrow drilling windows, improve wellbore control and reduce non-productive time, and can simplify well designs by reducing casing requirements, improving overall well construction efficiency.

Enhanced Drilling’s systems cover both riserless and riser-based applications and have been deployed across offshore environments including the US Gulf, North Sea, West Africa, the Caspian and Asia Pacific.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 2026. Until then, both companies will continue to operate independently.

May 5, 2026
0 1,183 Less than a minute

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