Global and Regional MarketsNews

Indian consortium makes gas and oil discovery in Libya’s Ghadames Basin

May 4, 2026
0 1,286 Less than a minute
Oil India Limited (OIL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), as part of an Indian consortium with a combined 25% participating interest, made a gas and oil discovery in onshore exploration Block Area 95/96 in the Ghadames Basin, south-western Libya.

Oil India Limited (OIL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), as part of an Indian consortium with a combined 25% participating interest, made a gas and oil discovery in onshore exploration Block Area 95/96 in the Ghadames Basin, south-western Libya.

The block, covering approximately 6,630 sq km, is operated by SIPEX and carries a commitment of eight exploratory wells. Of the first five wells drilled, four resulted in oil and gas discoveries during 2012–2014. The sixth well, A1-96/02, has now added a further discovery following resumption of activities. Libya’s National Oil Corporation formally declared it the fifth discovery in the block following confirmatory testing.

Appraisal activities are planned to assess the overall resource potential and support progression toward development.

May 4, 2026
0 1,286 Less than a minute

Related Articles

SLDC wins two-rig drilling contract at Kuwait's Mutriba field

SLDC wins two-rig drilling contract at Kuwait’s Mutriba field

May 6, 2026
Drilling begins at Monument Wilcox development in US Gulf

Drilling begins at Monument Wilcox development in US Gulf

May 6, 2026
DeepOcean completes first remote subsea intervention with onshore operational leadership

DeepOcean completes first remote subsea intervention with onshore operational leadership

May 6, 2026

Weatherford wins MPD contract and aftermarket agreement with Noble

May 5, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button