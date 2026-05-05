Valaris lands jackup contract awards in Brunei, North Sea, Indonesia

Valaris secured a 1,064-day extension for drillship VALARIS DS-4 with Petrobras offshore Brazil, with the term set to begin in November 2027 in direct continuation of the rig’s existing program.

Among jackup awards, Brunei Shell Petroleum extended jackup VALARIS 115 for two years, with the extension set to begin in April 2027 in direct continuation of the existing program. Medco Energi awarded a one-well contract to jackup VALARIS 106 offshore Indonesia, which commenced in April 2026 with a minimum duration of 45 days.

In the North Sea, jackup VALARIS 122 received a 123-day accommodation support extension with Adura in the UK, commencing in May 2026, and a separate two-well drilling contract with INEOS expected to begin in September 2026 with an estimated duration of 162 days. Jackup VALARIS 123 secured a 123-day accommodation support extension with TAQA in the Dutch North Sea, also commencing in May 2026. Jackup VALARIS 248 received a 74-day extension with GE Vernova in the UK North Sea to provide accommodation support for an offshore wind project, commencing in April 2026.