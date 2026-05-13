Etu Energias confirms oil discovery at appraisal well offshore Angola

Etu Energias confirmed a successful appraisal well result at the Espadarte 7ST2 (ESP 7ST2) well in Block 2/05 in Angola’s Lower Congo Basin, with the result officially confirmed by the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) on 12 May 2026.

The ESP 7ST2 well encountered eight productive intervals with 53 m of total net pay and stabilized test rates of 2,000–2,500 bbl/d with no water production. Average reservoir porosity measured 18%, reaching up to 25% in certain zones.

The well is part of a broader drilling campaign on Block 2/05 that began in July 2025 with the arrival of the SMS ESSA jackup rig in Angolan waters. The campaign covers development wells, exploration wells and workover operations.

The Block 2/05 production period was extended through 2040 via a production sharing agreement amendment in 2022, which introduced new exploration obligations for the block.