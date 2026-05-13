Arrow drills Icaco-1 well on Colombia’s Tapir Block

Arrow Exploration spud the Icaco-1 exploration well on the Tapir Block in Colombia’s Llanos Basin on 5 May 2026, reaching total depth four days later.

The well was drilled to a total measured depth of 2,377 m and encountered hydrocarbon-bearing intervals in three formations. Log analysis identified 9 m of pay in the Carbonera C7 formation, 4.6 m in the Gacheta formation and 7.9 m in the Ubaque formation.

Arrow plans to production test all three formations over the coming weeks and will report results after testing and wellbore cleanup are complete.

Arrow holds a 50% beneficial interest in the Tapir Block.