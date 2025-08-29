Equinor makes oil and gas condensate discovery in Norwegian Sea

NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Aug 29, 2025
Equinor has proven petroleum in wildcat well 6506/12-PB-3 H. The well tested the Smørbukk Midt prospect, located between Smørbukk and Smørbukk Sør, about 250 km southwest of Brønnøysund.

Preliminary calculations indicate the size of the discovery is between 1 and 3 million standard cu m of recoverable oil equivalent, corresponding to between 6.3 and 18.9 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent (boe).

Well 6406/12-PB-3-H encountered an approximately 54-m condensate/light oil column in the Garn Formation in sandstone with moderate to good reservoir properties. The reservoir was about 94 m thick, and the petroleum/water contact was not encountered.

The well was drilled to respective measured and vertical depths of 4991 and 4218 m below sea level, and was terminated in the Ror Formation in the Middle Jurassic.

