NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Eni tests Geliga-1 discovery offshore Indonesia

May 7, 2026
0 872 1 minute read

Eni completed a drill stem test (DST) on the Geliga-1 gas discovery well in the Ganal block, offshore Indonesia, confirming strong reservoir deliverability in the Kutei Basin.

The well, drilled in approximately 2,000 m of water to a total depth of about 5,100 m, intersected a substantial gas column in the targeted Miocene interval. During the DST, the reservoir flowed at rates of up to 60 million standard cu ft per day (MMSCFD), constrained by rig facilities and with limited pressure drawdown. Based on the test results, Geliga-1 is estimated to be capable of sustaining approximately 200 MMSCFD of gas and about 10,000 bbl/d of condensate.

The well test results confirm a preliminary in-place estimate of approximately 5 Tcf of gas and 300 million barrels of condensate within the encountered interval. Geliga-1 is located about 70 km off the coast of East Kalimantan, adjacent to the undeveloped Gula gas discovery, estimated at approximately 2 Tcf of gas in place and 75 million barrels of condensate. Combined, Geliga and Gula could underpin incremental production of around 1,000 MMSCFD of gas and 80,000 bbl/d of condensate.

May 7, 2026
0 872 1 minute read

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