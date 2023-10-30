Global and Regional MarketsNewsSafety and ESG

Eni tabs SLB for global methane emissions reporting project

Oct 30, 2023
SLB’s End-to-end Emissions Solutions business (SEES) has been selected by Eni to deliver fugitive methane emissions measurement and reporting plans for the operator’s facilities.

The project aims to provide Eni with an accurate account of its fugitive methane emissions for transparent reporting purposes and to inform Eni’s strategic efforts to reduce them. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas (GHG) that has a climate change impact up to 84 times greater than carbon dioxide over a 20-year timescale and represents about half of the oil and gas sector’s operational emissions.

“Working collaboratively with Eni, we are leveraging our deep knowledge of OGMP 2.0 requirements and our global footprint to provide Eni with accurate, reliable methane data measurement and reporting across their on- and offshore operations in a rapid six-month delivery window,” said Kahina Abdeli-Galinier, Emissions Business Director, SLB.

