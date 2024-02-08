Diamond Offshore secures new contracts with BP, Serica Energy

Diamond Offshore has executed a two-year contract extension with a subsidiary of BP in the US Gulf of Mexico for its ultra-deepwater Ocean BlackLion drillship, commencing in September 2024. It is in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract. The extension represents approximately $350 million of additional backlog.

Additionally, Diamond Offshore announced a contract with Serica Energy to utilize its harsh-environment semisubmersible Patriot for two plug and abandonment (P&A) wells in the UK North Sea. Work is estimated to begin in March 2024 and continue for approximately 60 days. This contract represents over $10 million of additional backlog, excluding mobilization.

“These awards reflect the continuing strength of the drillship market and the improving moored floater market in the UK North Sea while highlighting the exceptional work of our crews across these regions,” stated Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and CEO, Diamond Offshore.