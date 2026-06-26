Dana Gas reports drilling success in Egypt, four more wells planned for 2026

Dana Gas’ most recent well drilled in Egypt’s onshore Nile Delta has identified an estimated 10 billion cu ft of gas resources, significantly surpassing a pre-drill prognosis of 3 Bcf. The result also opens up an additional 12 Bcf of potential gas resources across the license area, which the company said it will pursue through further development and exploration activity. Dana Gas plans to drill four additional wells in Egypt before year-end 2026.

The company has been executing a $100 million investment program across its Nile Delta portfolio aimed at stabilizing production and restoring output growth. The program delivered the first year-on-year production increase since 2017, with average output rising 4% in Q1 2026 to 13,060 boe/d. In 2025, four wells were drilled and workovers carried out on three others, adding approximately 30 million standard cu ft per day of production and 36 Bcf of reserves.