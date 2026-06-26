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Petroperú, OIG Consortium launch 114-well drilling program at Talara’s Block X

Jun 26, 2026
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Petroperú and the OIG Consortium have commenced a drilling program at Block X in Peru’s Talara basin, the country’s most productive onshore hydrocarbon block. The program targets 114 wells by December 2026.

Block X is operated by OIG Perú  on behalf of the OIG Consortium, which also includes Aguaytía Energy and Termo Selva. Petroperú holds a 40% interest in the block under a 30-year hydrocarbon exploitation license. Representatives of both parties conducted a joint site inspection to verify progress against the investment plan, monitor equipment deployment and schedule compliance.

Block X is the second-largest hydrocarbon producer in Peru by volume and the most productive block in the Talara basin. The drilling program forms part of a broader investment commitment by the partners to stabilize and grow output from the license area, which the companies said is central to domestic hydrocarbon supply and national energy industry development.

Jun 26, 2026
0 20 1 minute read

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