Petroperú, OIG Consortium launch 114-well drilling program at Talara’s Block X

Petroperú and the OIG Consortium have commenced a drilling program at Block X in Peru’s Talara basin, the country’s most productive onshore hydrocarbon block. The program targets 114 wells by December 2026.

Block X is operated by OIG Perú on behalf of the OIG Consortium, which also includes Aguaytía Energy and Termo Selva. Petroperú holds a 40% interest in the block under a 30-year hydrocarbon exploitation license. Representatives of both parties conducted a joint site inspection to verify progress against the investment plan, monitor equipment deployment and schedule compliance.

Block X is the second-largest hydrocarbon producer in Peru by volume and the most productive block in the Talara basin. The drilling program forms part of a broader investment commitment by the partners to stabilize and grow output from the license area, which the companies said is central to domestic hydrocarbon supply and national energy industry development.