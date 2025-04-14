CNOOC brings on-stream Wenchang 9-7 Oilfield Development Project

CNOOC announced that Wenchang 9-7 Oilfield Development Project has commenced production. The project is located in the western Pearl River Mouth Basin, with an average water depth of approximately 120 m.

The main production facility is a new drilling and production platform, which leverages the adjacent existing facilities for development. Twenty-five development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 18 production wells and seven gas injection wells. The project is expected to achieve a plateau production of approximately 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027. The oil property is light crude.

Wenchang 9-7 is the first offshore low permeability oilfield that utilizes miscible gas flooding. The technology solves the problem of low permeability reservoirs development and significantly enhances oil recovery.

Meanwhile, the company pursues efficient recovery and utilization of associated gas and builds a comprehensive gas network in Wenchang. The pipelines are interconnected, while flare gas and waste heat is recovered. Leveraging the gas network, Wenchang 9-7 Oilfield has realized “zero flaring”.

In addition, Wenchang 9-7 is equipped with the world’s first 5MW offshore high-temperature flue gas ORC power generation unit, which is expected to generate up to 40 million kw hrs of electricity and thus reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 33,000 tons per year.

CNOOC holds 100% interest of the project, and is the operator.