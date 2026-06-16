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IPC achieves first oil at Blackrod Phase 1 ahead of schedule

Jun 16, 2026
0 22 1 minute read
IPC achieves first oil at Blackrod Phase 1 ahead of schedule

International Petroleum achieved first oil at Phase 1 of the Blackrod thermal oil sands project in Alberta, ahead of schedule and on budget.

The Blackrod Phase 1 development began production on 31 May as the initial well pairs converted from steam circulation to production. The remaining well pairs undergoing steam circulation will be converted to oil production as they reach the necessary conformance conditions. The forecast plateau production rate of 30,000 bopd is expected to be reached by late 2027, a quarter earlier than originally guided at project sanction in 2023.

Phase 1 was developed as a central processing facility connected to three well pad facilities and three separate drainage patterns. The property is pipeline-connected for gas and condensate input and crude output, tying into the Grand Rapids Pipeline to Edmonton.

Jun 16, 2026
0 22 1 minute read

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