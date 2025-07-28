Global and Regional MarketsNews

BW contracts Deepsea Mira for drilling Kudu appraisal well

Jul 28, 2025
Northern Ocean Deepsea Mira option exercised

BW Energy and NAMCOR E&P contracted the Deepsea Mira semisubmersible rig for the drilling of the Kharas appraisal well on the Kudu license (PPL003), offshore Namibia in the Orange Basin, scheduled for H2 2025.

The agreement is part of a rig-sharing arrangement previously announced by the rig’s operator, Northern Ocean, with Rhino Resources. The contract provides access to an in-country rig and a services team.

BW is the operator of PPL003 with a 95% working interest. NAMCOR E&P, a subsidiary of the national oil company of Namibia, holds the remaining 5% carried interest.

