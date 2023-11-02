BOEM postpones latest US Gulf of Mexico lease sale

As a result of the order issued by the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on 26 October, the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is officially postponing Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale 261. The sale had been originally scheduled for 27 September, then again for 8 November, in response to judicial orders.

Until the court rules, BOEM cannot be certain of which areas or stipulations may be included in the sale notice. Potential bidders in Lease Sale 261 should not submit bids until BOEM provides additional instructions. In the meantime, BOEM will hold any bids already received and will hold the sale after it receives further direction from the Court of Appeals.