Bjørnar Iversen steps down as CEO, Dolphin Drilling

Dolphin Drilling has announced the resignation by Chief Executive Officer Bjørnar Iversen with immediate effect. Jon Oliver Bryce is appointed interim-CEO.

“We would like to thank Bjørnar for his contributions to the Company over the last 6 years and wish him well with his future endeavors,” says Martin Nes, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Jon Oliver Bryce currently holds the position as Chief Strategy Officer in Dolphin Drilling and brings over 30 years of experience in the drilling industry. Prior to joining Dolphin Drilling, he held senior positions, including leadership roles at Awilco Drilling and Odfjell Drilling.

Bryce holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and is on the supervisory board of the UK Chamber of Shipping and is also the chair of the British Rig Owners Association.