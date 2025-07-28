Beacon starts production at Shenandoah field

Beacon Offshore commenced oil and natural gas production from the Shenandoah field, located on Walker Ridge 52 approximately 150 mi off the coast of Louisiana. Production from the first of four producing wells commenced on July 25 and Beacon expects to ramp up the Phase 1 wells during Q3 with a target aggregate deliverability of 100,000 barrels of oil oer day (bopd).

Phase 2 of the Shenandoah development includes two additional wells and a subsea booster pump with the fifth Shenandoah producer expected to be drilled and completed by mid-2026. The Shenandoah reserves, located at reservoir depths of approximately 30,000 feet true vertical depth, are being developed utilizing industry leading high pressure 20,000 psi technology which Beacon expects to facilitate development of other similarly situated fields in the Inboard Wilcox trend.

Additionally, Beacon announced the sanctioning of the development of the Shenandoah South discovery located in Walker Ridge 95 in water depths ranging from 5,800 to 6,000 ft. The field’s proximity to the Shenandoah FPS will enable a cost-efficient subsea tieback development to be accomplished via a three-mile flowline and dedicated riser connection to the Shenandoah FPS. Shenandoah South is expected to include the drilling and completion of two wells with initial production from the first well expected to occur in Q2 2028.