Indonesia Energy files for 30 more Kruh Block wells as K-29 nears spud

Indonesia Energy completed pre-drilling preparations at its K-29 well in the Kruh Block, South Sumatra, with fuel delivery, water and mud pit filling and computer system commissioning now finished. Drilling is set to begin once final safety clearances are received from the Indonesian government.

Following completion of K-29, IEC plans to begin drilling at the WK-5 wellsite as part of its ongoing Kruh Block program, with preparatory operations there also progressing as planned. The company previously identified PT Bina Mitra Artha’s BMA #9 rig as the drilling contractor for the campaign.

IEC also confirmed it has submitted environmental clearances to drill an additional 30 wells on the Kruh Block before 2035, as part of its long-term development strategy for the asset.