Baker Hughes lands two major contracts from Vår Energi in Norway

Sep 29, 2023
Baker Hughes received two awards from Vår Energi that will expand its regional presence in the North Sea for exploration logging, well intervention technology and subsea production systems.

The first, a nine-year contract, reflects Baker Hughes’ heightened well intervention capabilities since acquiring Altus Intervention in April 2023. As part of the contract, Baker Hughes will also supply all exploration logging solutions to help Vår Energi further develop their prospects in the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The second contract is to deliver a bespoke Balder field vertical tree system, a Baker Hughes technology selected for the complexities of this field. This agreement spans 15 years, signifying a trusted long-term Future Agreement (FA) in one of Vår Energi’s core focus areas, the Balder field. The contract includes the support for existing Balder legacy wells and any future developments in the Balder area.

