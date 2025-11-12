Global and Regional MarketsNews

Arrow brings Mateguafa-5 onstream after drilling in Llanos Basin

Nov 12, 2025
Arrow brings Mateguafa-5 onstream after drilling in Colombia’s Llanos Basin

Arrow Exploration has brought the Mateguafa-5 well on production following a drilling campaign on the Tapir Block in Colombia’s Llanos Basin, where the company holds a 50% interest.

The well was drilled to a measured depth of 10,560 ft and encountered multiple hydrocarbon zones. Production has started from the Guadalupe formation, which contains about 26 ft of net oil pay with 22% porosity. Initial tests on a restricted choke produced around 570 barrels of oil per day gross of 31° API oil with an 8 percent water cut.

Arrow also identified 11 ft of oil pay in the Carbonera C7 formation, which is planned for testing in future wells.

Drilling has since begun on the Mateguafa-6 well to further delineate the Guadalupe and C7 zones and prepare for a horizontal development program.

