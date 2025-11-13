NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Equinor transfers operatorship of Peregrino to PRIO

Nov 13, 2025
The Peregrino C platform in Brazil Photo: Rodrigo Abreu de Oliveira Santos / Roberto Antunes Kattan - ©Equinor

Equinor closed the sale of a 40% operated interest in the Peregrino field in Brazil to PRIO. Following this transaction, PRIO assumes full operatorship of the field.

The Peregrino field is located in the Campos Basin east of Rio de Janeiro. Since 2011, the field has produced approximately 300 million barrels of oil and has been a significant contributor to Equinor’s growth in Brazil.

In May 2025, Equinor also signed a contract for the sale of the remaining 20%, which is subject to certain conditions precedent. Equinor will continue as a non-operated partner until the closing of the remaining 20% share is completed.

