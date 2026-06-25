PETRONAS makes eighth discovery in Block 52 offshore Suriname

PETRONAS made a new gas discovery at Block 52 offshore Suriname, bringing the block’s cumulative resource base to more than 1 billion BOE across eight exploration successes, as the Malaysian state company heads toward a final investment decision on the block later this year.

PETRONAS is conducting a three-well campaign in Block 52 using the Noble Corporation semisubmersible Noble Developer. The operator holds an 80% stake in the block, with Staatsolie holding the remaining 20%.

Block 52 covers approximately 4,750 sq km in water depths ranging from 60 to 1,000 m and lies about 140 to 180 km offshore from Suriname’s coast, within the Suriname-Guyana basin.