Zephyr Energy begins drilling new Paradox well in Utah

Zephyr Energy has begun rigging up operations to spud the initial, surface section of the State 36-2 LNW-CC-R well, part of the Paradox Basin project in Utah. All necessary ancillary service providers have also arrived on site to support its operations.

The new well will target the same Cane Creek reservoir and the over-pressured, gas-bearing natural fracture system that was proven during the drilling of the original well. Drilling at the new well is planned to reach a total depth of 10,362 ft measured depth (9,600 ft true vertical depth) and will incorporate a 270-ft horizontal reservoir section. The new well has also been designed to allow the drilling of a longer, 10,000-ft horizontal section later, should that be required.

Drilling operations are expected to take approximately 30 days from the date of spud. After reaching total depth, a completion and well test crew will be mobilized to complete the short horizontal section and test any productive natural fracture system intersected by the new well.