M/J 2024-Hydrogen_image1

Apr 23, 2024
Factoring in rental rates for the requisite fuel-processing equipment, daily costs were higher for the hydrogen/natural gas/diesel blend than for either the natural gas/diesel fuel blend or for diesel only. This financial challenge will need to be overcome before the industry can scale the use of hydrogen. Source: IADC/SPE 217716
