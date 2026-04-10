NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Ventura Offshore extends DS Carolina drillship contract in Brazil

Apr 10, 2026
0 151 Less than a minute
Ventura Offshore awarded contract for DS Carolina

Ventura Offshore extended the current contract for its DS Carolina drillship by 135 days, keeping the sixth-generation ultra-deepwater vessel working offshore Brazil until September 2026 and adding approximately $29 million to the company’s backlog.

The extension pushed the mobilization window for DS Carolina’s subsequent contract, covering the Sepia-Atapu field, to January 2027. No other adjustments were made to the Sepia-Atapu contract terms.

The DS Carolina extension, combined with the SSV Victoria extension announced 2 April 2026, brings Ventura Offshore’s total additional backlog to $495 million.

DS Carolina is a sixth-generation ultra-deepwater drillship capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,050 m and drilling to depths of up to 12,200 m.

Apr 10, 2026
0 151 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Subsea7 wins contract for Sépia 2 development offshore Brazil

Apr 10, 2026

NOC announces trio of discoveries in Libya with Repsol, Sonatrach and Eni

Apr 10, 2026

Dragon Oil, GUPCO make oil discovery in Gulf of Suez

Apr 10, 2026

ONE-Dyas brings second well onstream at N05-A platform in North Sea

Apr 9, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button