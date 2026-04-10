Ventura Offshore extends DS Carolina drillship contract in Brazil

Ventura Offshore extended the current contract for its DS Carolina drillship by 135 days, keeping the sixth-generation ultra-deepwater vessel working offshore Brazil until September 2026 and adding approximately $29 million to the company’s backlog.

The extension pushed the mobilization window for DS Carolina’s subsequent contract, covering the Sepia-Atapu field, to January 2027. No other adjustments were made to the Sepia-Atapu contract terms.

The DS Carolina extension, combined with the SSV Victoria extension announced 2 April 2026, brings Ventura Offshore’s total additional backlog to $495 million.

DS Carolina is a sixth-generation ultra-deepwater drillship capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,050 m and drilling to depths of up to 12,200 m.