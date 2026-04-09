ONE-Dyas brings second well onstream at N05-A platform in North Sea

ONE-Dyas started gas production from the second production well on the N05-A platform in the North Sea, increasing the platform’s annual output to approximately 1 billion cu m per year. The first production well had been producing approximately 700 million cu m per year.

ONE-Dyas said maximum production capacity of 2 billion cu m per year is expected to be reached in Q4, ahead of winter. Drilling activity is ongoing at the platform.

N05-A is located within the cross-border GEMS area, which holds an estimated potential of approximately 50 billion cu m of natural gas across several smaller fields. ONE-Dyas operates the platform with partners QatarEnergy and NAMCOR.