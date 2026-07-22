Vallourec wins Allseas contract for Atapu 2 in Brazil

Vallourec secured a contract from Allseas to supply carbon steel seamless line pipe and thermal insulation coating for the Atapu 2 project, developed by the Unitized ATAPU consortium operated by Petrobras. The contract covers 143 km of rigid risers and flowlines, representing about 19,000 tonnes of bare line pipe.

Atapu 2 will develop a portion of the Atapu field in the Santos Basin, roughly 230 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, in water depths of 2,000 to 2,350 meters. The production system will connect 18 wells to an FPSO through rigid risers.

The seamless line pipe will be produced at Vallourec’s Jeceaba mill, with thermal insulation coating carried out at its Serra facility.