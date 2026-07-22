INA completes first well of Adriatic drilling campaign

INA completed the Ana-4 DIR well on the Sjeverni Jadran production field, the first of five wells planned under a €65 million development drilling program offshore Croatia. The well reached a total depth of 1,282 m on the Ana production platform.

Initial testing recorded a combined gas flow rate of about 160,000 cu m per day across three reservoirs. INA is preparing to connect the well to the surface production system for an extended production test to clean the reservoirs and assess their output potential.

Drilling was carried out by the Labin jackup, operated by INA’s oilfield services subsidiary CROSCO, without incident. The rig will next move to the IKA JZ-6 DIR location to continue the drilling campaign.