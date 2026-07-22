Timor GAP targets Q4 spud for first Pualaca block well

Timor GAP proposed a three-well onshore exploration drilling campaign in the Pualaca block, onshore Timor-Leste, under production sharing contract TL-OT-21-17. The wells, named Daulorok, Pualaca and W1, are planned within Manatuto municipality, with Daulorok expected to spud in Q4 2026 or Q1 2027, followed by Pualaca in the Q4 2027 or Q1 2028.

The wells target the Babulu and Permian intervals, identified from a 2D seismic survey covering 277.72 line-km acquired across the block in 2025 and 2026. Each well is expected to reach a target depth of about 2,000 m, with a well pad footprint of approximately 150 x 150 m.

Timor-Leste’s petroleum regulator classified the project as a Category A activity, requiring an environmental impact assessment ahead of drilling. Timor GAP is tendering for a drilling rig contractor to carry out the program.