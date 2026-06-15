VAALCO reports strong Ebouri-5H result, moves rig to SEENT in Gabon

VAALCO Energy drilled, completed and placed on production the Ebouri-5H development well offshore Gabon, encountering 300 m of net pay in high-quality Gamba sands at the top of the structure. The well achieved an initial flow rate exceeding 8,000 gross bbl/d, or 4,700 bbl/d net to VAALCO, with very low water cut.

The rig has since mobilized to the SEENT platform to drill the ETBNM-3 development well, a directionally drilled slant well planned adjacent to the GMF-1X discovery well. ETBNM-3 will target gas and condensate resources in the Dentale D15 reservoir from the crest of the North Tchibala structure. Gas produced from a successful well would be used for operational purposes in the field, reducing reliance on higher-priced diesel currently transported to the field by vessel.

In Egypt, VAALCO drilled, completed and placed on production the HE-9 development well, encountering 26 m of net pay in the Asl B reservoir. The well achieved an initial flow rate of 529 gross bbl/d, above the company’s predrill expectations.