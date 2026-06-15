NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Appraisal wells at Tonjer, Geitungen pave way for Johan Sverdrup phase four

Jun 15, 2026
0 10 1 minute read
Equinor, partners investing in third phase of Johan Sverdrup
The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Photo: Espen Rønnevik/Øyvind Gravås - Equinor ASA)

Equinor and its partners are maturing a new subsea development at the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, designated phase four, after appraisal drilling proved increased oil volumes in the Tonjer and Geitungen area.

Two appraisal wells and a sidetrack drilled in the northernmost part of the Geitungen terrace provided the basis for a more precise assessment of the resource base at Tonjer, where oil had previously been discovered but volumes and potential remained uncertain. Preliminary estimates for Tonjer and Geitungen combined range between 20 million and 30 million BOE, with further analysis of subsurface data expected to refine the figures.

Volumes from Tonjer west, Tonjer east and Geitungen are planned to be developed through a subsea tieback to existing Johan Sverdrup infrastructure. The project is being matured toward an investment decision, with a possible production start-up in 2029.

Jun 15, 2026
0 10 1 minute read

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