Uncategorized

Ultradeep image 2

Jan 24, 2023
0 88 Less than a minute
Diagram of the dilution-based dual-gradient drilling system, showing how heavy-density mud injected through the drillstring is diluted with a light mud on its return to the surface to form a mixed-density mud. Separation equipment at the surface then separates the mixed-density mud into heavy and light fractions, and the cycle resumes.
Jan 24, 2023
0 88 Less than a minute

Related Articles

2022 NOV Rig Census – Figure 4

Oct 20, 2022

2022 NOV Rig Census – Figure 3

Oct 20, 2022

US rig count continues to rise

Jun 23, 2017

Protected: HP Video Draft

Apr 17, 2013

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check This Out
Close
Back to top button