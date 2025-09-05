Tullow Oil names new Chief Executive Officer

Tullow announced the appointment of Ian Perks as Tullow’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ian will take up the role of CEO and join the Board on 15 September 2025. Following the appointment, Richard Miller, who is currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Interim CEO, will return to his role as CFO.

Ian has over 30 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas business and has worked extensively in Africa and other international locations. He has held senior roles at BG Group, Anadarko and Total covering all aspects of the industry.

As Senior Vice President for Mozambique Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) at Anadarko and later at Total, he successfully engaged with the Government of Mozambique to lead the $20 billion Mozambique LNG project to a Final Investment Decision.

Prior to Anadarko, Ian led numerous divisions of BG Group, establishing a track record of successfully delivering multi-billion-dollar projects, reducing costs and growing profitability. He oversaw the delivery and subsequent operations of the $10 billion Queensland Gas Company (QGCLNG) Project, safely, on schedule and within budget.

As President of BG Tunisia, he led the business to deliver industry leading safety performance, maximising production and reducing costs, whilst successfully delivering the $1 billion Hasdrubal gas project. Ian also helped oversee tremendous growth of BG’s business in Trinidad and Tobago, as profit doubled between 2002-05.

Ian holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Loughborough University.