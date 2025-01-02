Trillion Energy starts operations on tripods

Trillion announced the continuation of the velocity string tubing program on two tripods after previously completing operations on the Akcakoca platform in late November. This week, a crane barge arrived at the SASB gas field in the Southwestern Black Sea to transport the snubbing unit from the Akcakoca platform to the Akkaya tripod for the next operation on the Alapli-2 well where 2,996 meters of 2 3/8 tubing will be run.

Following the completion of Alapli-2, the crane barge will move the snubbing unit to the East Ayazli tripod where 2,888 meters of 2 3/8 VS tubing will be run in the Bayhanli-2 well.

Trillion will use three sets of burst discs in each well to float the tubing in the horizontal section of the wells during installation, which will then be ruptured. The crane barge and snubbing crew will be released once the VS string is run in the wells safely, following which, nitrogen stimulation activities will occur. Nitrogen lifting has been recently proven effective in kicking off the gas wells to date.

The operation is expected to be completed within approximately two weeks, weather permitting. Technical advisors will continue working onsite to optimize production. Gas lift compressors are currently being sized for various wells, the first being South Akcakoca.