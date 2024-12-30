Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Eni kicks off Baleine Phase 2 offshore Ivory Coast

Dec 30, 2024
Eni successfully started production of Phase 2 from the Baleine field, marking a crucial step in the development of the Ivory Coast's offshore. Thanks to this milestone, production will reach 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 70 million cubic feet of associated gas (equivalent to 2 million cubic meters).
The rapid development of Baleine Phase 2 confirms Eni's excellent time-to-market, enhanced also by the renovation and reuse of the 2 units. (Photo credit: Eni)

Eni started production of Phase 2 from the Baleine field offshore Ivory Coast. Phase 2 will see the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Unit (FPSO) Petrojarl Kong deployed alongside the Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Yamoussoukro for the export of oil, while 100% of the processed gas will supply the local energy demand through the connection with the pipeline built during the project’s Phase 1.

Baleine is the first net zero emissions upstream project (Scope 1 and 2) in Africa, made possible through the adoption of advanced technologies, which minimize the operations’ carbon footprint, and innovative initiatives developed in close collaboration with the Ivorian ministries.

Eni has been present in Ivory Coast since 2015 with a current equity production of around 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company operates 10 blocks in the Ivorian deepwaters (CI-101, CI-205, CI-401, CI-501, CI-801, CI-802, CI-504, CI-526, CI-706 and CI-708) in partnership with Petroci Holding.

With the start-up of Baleine’s Phase 2 and the development of Phase 3, currently under study, total production is set to reach 150,000 barrels of oil per day and 200 million cu ft of associated gas.

Dec 30, 2024
