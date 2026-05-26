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Baker Hughes extends integrated well construction contract with Petrobras

May 26, 2026
0 63 Less than a minute

Baker Hughes secured a contract extension with Petrobras to provide integrated well construction solutions across Brazil’s Santos Basin, expanding on a services award announced in early 2024.

The extension covers well construction operations across several of the basin’s deepwater oilfields, with Baker Hughes deploying its AutoTrak rotary steerable system, logging-while-drilling tools and Dynamus extended-life drill bits to support development of Brazil’s pre-salt oil and gas resources.

The work will be executed through Baker Hughes’ Integration & Solutions team in conjunction with Petrobras’ wells team, with scope spanning wireline, cementing, wellbore clean-up, fishing, remedial tools, fluids, services and geosciences.

May 26, 2026
0 63 Less than a minute

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