NewsPeople, Companies and Products

TotalEnergies, Repsol, HitecVision forge NEO NEXT+ in UK North Sea

Dec 8, 2025
0 487 Less than a minute

TotalEnergies agreed to fold its UK upstream oil and gas business into NEO NEXT Energy, the joint venture already backed by Repsol and HitecVision, forming a new entity to be named NEO NEXT+.

Under the deal, TotalEnergies will take a 47.5% share of the enlarged group, while HitecVision and Repsol will hold around 28.875% and 23.625%, respectively.

The newly-combined NEO NEXT+ is slated to become the largest independent oil and gas producer operating in the UK Continental Shelf, and is projected to produce more than 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2026.

Dec 8, 2025
0 487 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Seatrium secures repeat jackup contract for Kingdom 4

Seatrium secures repeat jackup contract for Kingdom 4

Dec 10, 2025
Eni extends use of Ventura Offshore's semisubmersible

Eni exercises third optional well on Ventura’s SSV Catarina

Dec 10, 2025

Eni makes gas discovery in Kutei Basin, Indonesia

Dec 10, 2025
Transocean signs $130 million contract for ultra-deepwater drillship

Transocean signs $130 million contract for ultra-deepwater drillship

Dec 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button