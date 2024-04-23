TotalEnergies launches Marsa LNG project, multi-energy strategy in Oman

Following a meeting between Patrick Pouyanné, TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO, and Mr Mulham Basheer Al Jarf, Chairman of OQ, the Oman National Oil Company, the Final Investment Decision (FID) of the Marsa LNG project was announced.

TotalEnergies had signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Oman LNG to offtake 0.8 Mtpa of LNG for ten years from 2025, making it one of the main offtakers of Oman LNG’s production. The project combines upstream gas production, downstream gas liquefaction and renewable power generation.

Finally, TotalEnergies and OQ Alternative Energy confirmed being at an advanced stage of discussions to jointly develop a portfolio of up to 800 MW, including the 300 MWp solar project that will supply Marsa LNG. The plant will be 100% electrically driven and supplied with solar power.