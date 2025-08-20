Uncategorized

SO25_Equinor1

Aug 20, 2025
0 43 Less than a minute
The conceptual design of a unified digital workspace encompasses the physical screens, screen layout, screen content (applications and software) and input devices required to control them. Source: SPE/IADC 223668 (Click image to enlarge.)
Aug 20, 2025
0 43 Less than a minute

Related Articles

SO25_LSUTable1

Aug 20, 2025

SO25_LSUFig4

Aug 20, 2025

SO25_LSUFig3

Aug 20, 2025

SO25_LSUFig1-2

Aug 20, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check This Out
Close
Back to top button