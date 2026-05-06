SLDC wins two-rig drilling contract at Kuwait’s Mutriba field

SLDC, the land drilling joint venture between ADNOC Drilling and SLB, has been awarded a drilling contract by SLB (Schlumberger) for operations at Kuwait’s Mutriba field.

The contract covers an initial three-year term with two optional one-year extensions. SLDC will deploy two 3,000-hp land rigs at the field, with operations for both expected to commence in November 2026.

SLDC was established as a JV between ADNOC Drilling and SLB to focus on land drilling in Kuwait and Oman.