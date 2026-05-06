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Drilling begins at Monument Wilcox development in US Gulf

May 6, 2026
0 85 1 minute read
Drilling begins at Monument Wilcox development in US Gulf

Beacon Offshore commenced drilling operations at the Monument Wilcox oil discovery in the US Gulf of Mexico, with continuous drilling and completion activities planned throughout 2026 and first production on track by late 2026, according to Talos Energy’s Q1 2026 operational update.

Monument is located in Walker Ridge blocks 271, 272, 315 and 316 and is being developed as a subsea tie-back to the Shenandoah production facility in Walker Ridge, with committed firm capacity of 20 MBbl/d. First production is expected between 20–30 MBoe/d gross. A prospective drilling location adjacent to the discovery could extend the resource beyond the base development case.

Beacon Offshore Energy, as operator, holds a 41.7% working interest. Talos holds a 29.7% working interest and Navitas Petroleum holds the remaining 28.6%.

May 6, 2026
0 85 1 minute read

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