SeaTwirl explores decarbonization and renewable power with Serica Energy

Swedish floating wind turbine developer SeaTwirl AB today announces that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UK-based offshore oil & gas operator Serica Energy to identify and assess opportunities to decarbonize offshore oil and gas production and other associated offshore electrification opportunities using renewable power and, where applicable, subsea energy storage.

Working together to collate data from Serica’s operations will allow SeaTwirl to assess the commercial viability and suitability of SeaTwirl technology for offshore assets.