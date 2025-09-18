Petrobras extends Baker Hughes contract for offshore stimulation vessels

Baker Hughes signed a multi-year agreement with Petrobras for the Blue Marlin and Blue Orca stimulation vessels to support offshore oil and gas production in Brazil’s post and pre-salt fields. This agreement extends Blue Marlin and Blue Orca’s deployment with Petrobras, as the two vessels have operated in Brazil since 2008 and 2023, respectively.

Blue Marlin and Blue Orca will deliver advanced chemical treatments to stimulate wells, maximizing production in both brownfield and greenfield developments across multiple basins. In addition, these vessels will support well construction through gravel pack and frac pack operations.

The vessels’ onboard laboratories, high-pressure pumping systems and robust chemical storage provide chemical treatments engineered to the requirements of each well and perform multiple stimulation operations without returning to port to resupply. By providing on-demand support, the crew can limit the nonproductive time of offshore production assets.