Pertamina starts drilling Lumut Balai Unit 3 geothermal well

Pertamina spudded the first well for its Lumut Balai Unit 3 geothermal project in South Sumatra, Indonesia, on 8 July 2026. The well, LMB-19.3, is being drilled in Muara Enim Regency using the GDAP#123 rig.

PGE targets a depth of 2,500 m for the well, with drilling expected to take 43 to 44 days. Once complete, the Lumut Balai Unit 3 plant will add 55 MW of capacity and is targeting commercial operations by 2030. It follows Lumut Balai Unit 2, which came online in June 2025 and brought the complex’s combined capacity to 110 MW.

Ahmad Yani, president director of PGE, said the project supports the company’s target of reaching 3 GW of geothermal capacity. Lumut Balai Unit 4, also located in the Lumut Balai and Margabayur working areas, is under development in parallel.