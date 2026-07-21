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GeoPark’s Perico-2, Currucutu-3 wells add to Colombia output

Jul 21, 2026
0 19 Less than a minute
GeoPark's Perico-2, Currucutu-3 wells add to Colombia output

GeoPark drilled two new development wells in Colombia during Q2 2026, adding to production at its CPO-5 and Llanos 123 blocks. The company reported the results in its Q2 operational update.

At the CPO-5 block, the Perico-2 development well encountered 7.3 m of net pay and confirmed the expected oil-water contact, supporting continued performance at the Indico field. In the Llanos 123 block, the Currucutu-3 development well encountered 18.9 m of net pay in the Barco Formation and is producing 910 bopd with a 19.7% water cut.

GeoPark also completed a workover on the Currucutu-1 well in the Llanos 123 block’s Lower Mirador interval, which is now producing 455 bopd with a 1% water cut.

Jul 21, 2026
0 19 Less than a minute

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