Noble adds CCS to portfolio with Project Greensand, CO2 rig development

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) will play a significant role in helping the world meet its net-zero ambitions in the long-term future, and drilling contractors will be critical to current and future CCS efforts. In this interview with DC from the 2023 IADC World Drilling Conference in London on 20 June, Sam Thivolle, CCS Director at Noble, talks about the importance of CCS and the challenges for drilling contractors looking to expand into the CCS space. Mr Thivolle also provides background on two CCS initiatives in which Noble is participating: Project Greensand, the Danish North Sea’s first CO 2 storage project, and the development of a rig specifically designed for CO 2 injection.

