LLOG Exploration owns 100% of 41 Gulf of Mexico blocks

LLOG Exploration Company has announced that it acquired 41 blocks of acreage encompassing approximately 236,000 acres in the East Breaks and Alaminos Canyon area of the deepwater GOM. LLOG now owns a 100% working interest in and is the operator of all 41 blocks.

The acreage is located north of LLOG’s Blacktip and Blacktip North deepwater discoveries in Alaminos Canyon blocks 335, 336, 337, 380, 381, and 424. LLOG drilled a successful sidetrack on the Blacktip discovery in Q3 of 2023 and is planning to drill an appraisal well at Blacktip North in Q3 of 2024.