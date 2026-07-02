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JA26_Prescient2

Jul 1, 2026
0 6 Less than a minute
This component table shows the predicted lifetimes of mud pump consumables, providing guidance to replace components before they reach their end-of-life. Using AI-driven analytics, Precision has been able to achieve a 54% extension of mud pump fluid end component life. (Click the image to enlarge.)
Jul 1, 2026
0 6 Less than a minute

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